Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Unveils His Fresh Kitchen at Joint Base Andrews Exchange

Joined by celebrity chef Robert Irvine, the Joint Base Andrews community celebrated the opening of Fresh Kitchen at the BX food court. The quick-serve restaurant—the first on a military installation—offers better-for-you meals including handhelds, grain bowls and personal pizzas. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2KE.

