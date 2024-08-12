Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Unveils His Fresh Kitchen at Joint Base Andrews Exchange

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Travis Day 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Joined by celebrity chef Robert Irvine, the Joint Base Andrews community celebrated the opening of Fresh Kitchen at the BX food court. The quick-serve restaurant—the first on a military installation—offers better-for-you meals including handhelds, grain bowls and personal pizzas. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2KE.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 15:55
    Photo ID: 8592875
    VIRIN: 240815-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Exchange
    Joint Base Andrews
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

