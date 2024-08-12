Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler, 51st Operational Medical Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, transports a patient off an ambulance at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. An independent duty medical technician is the only enlisted health care provider who can give care in the absence of a licensed, privileged or credentialed health care provider at U.S. Air Force medical treatment facilities, host base medical treatment facilities, remote or deployed sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, earned the title of Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024.



An independent duty medical technician is the only enlisted health care provider who can give care in the absence of a licensed, privileged or credentialed health care provider at U.S. Air Force medical treatment facilities, host base medical treatment facilities, remote or deployed sites.



As the flight chief for inflight and ground emergency response, Kreidler oversees critical responsibilities in managing and coordinating emergency operations. Recently, Kreidler created an emergency whole blood collection operations team comprised of 12 medical professionals. Kreidler’s dedication to craft directly impacts the readiness of 51st Fighter Wing Airmen and their ability to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission.



Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Kreidler on earning the Mustang of the Week!