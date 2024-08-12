U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler, right, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, checks vital signs on a patient at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Kreidler serves as the flight chief for inflight and ground emergency response, overseeing critical responsibilities in managing and coordinating emergency operations. Kreidler earned the title of Mustang of the Week for his dedication to the 51st OMRS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:35 Photo ID: 8588539 VIRIN: 240813-F-OS776-1020 Resolution: 5595x3526 Size: 1.33 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.