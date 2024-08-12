U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler, right, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, checks vital signs on a patient at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Kreidler serves as the flight chief for inflight and ground emergency response, overseeing critical responsibilities in managing and coordinating emergency operations. Kreidler earned the title of Mustang of the Week for his dedication to the 51st OMRS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 01:35
|Photo ID:
|8588539
|VIRIN:
|240813-F-OS776-1020
|Resolution:
|5595x3526
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
