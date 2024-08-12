Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler [Image 1 of 2]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler, right, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, checks vital signs on a patient at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. Kreidler serves as the flight chief for inflight and ground emergency response, overseeing critical responsibilities in managing and coordinating emergency operations. Kreidler earned the title of Mustang of the Week for his dedication to the 51st OMRS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.14.2024 01:35
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    MOTW
    51 MDG
    7thAF

