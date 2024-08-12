Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, transports a patient off an ambulance at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. An independent duty medical technician is the only enlisted health care provider who can give care in the absence of a licensed, privileged or credentialed health care provider at U.S. Air Force medical treatment facilities, host base medical treatment facilities, remote or deployed sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

