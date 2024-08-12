Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler [Image 2 of 2]

    Mustang of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Kreidler, 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, transports a patient off an ambulance at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 13, 2024. An independent duty medical technician is the only enlisted health care provider who can give care in the absence of a licensed, privileged or credentialed health care provider at U.S. Air Force medical treatment facilities, host base medical treatment facilities, remote or deployed sites. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing
    MOTW
    51 MDG
    7thAF

