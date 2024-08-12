Army & Air Force Exchange Service Bringing First Qdoba Restaurants to Pacific Region with Four Locations

Photo By Marisa Conner | Service members and their families in Japan and South Korea can soon enjoy a taste of...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Service members and their families in Japan and South Korea can soon enjoy a taste of home with Qdoba Mexican Eats opening at Exchanges at Kadena AB, Camp Foster and USAG Humphreys. The locations will open in the coming weeks and are the first Qdobas in the Pacific. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Kj. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members and their families in Japan and South Korea will be able to enjoy a familiar taste of home with the opening of four Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants on three military installations—the first Qdobas in both countries.



The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will open the popular fast-casual restaurants at Kadena Air Base on Aug. 14, Camp Foster on Aug. 16 and two locations at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in mid-September.



"This is a huge Quality-of-Life boost for our troops and families,” said Col. Jason Beck, the Exchange’s Pacific region commander. “It’s hard to understate the significance of a favorite meal from a familiar U.S. restaurant when you’re stationed halfway around the world from your home.”



The restaurants also align with the Exchange’s BE FIT 360 initiative to aggressively expand the availability of better-for-you options on U.S. military installations.



“Qdoba not only offers healthier options, but there’s a lot of variety within the menu as well,” said Jesus Martinez, the Exchange’s Pacific Region senior vice president. “Diners can build their own bowls, burritos, salads and more from more than 30 ingredients. Service members and families appreciate the ability to customize to suit their nutritional needs and diet goals.”



Qdoba’s menu includes vegetarian, vegan, keto-friendly, low-carb, high-protein and gluten-friendly options.



The Exchange opened its first Qdoba at Fort Carson, Colorado, in 2016 and now has more than 30 locations worldwide.



For more information on the upcoming grand openings, authorized Exchange shoppers can follow the local Exchange Facebook pages.



The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors.



