Army & Air Force Exchange Service Bringing First Qdoba Restaurants to Pacific Region with Four Locations

Service members and their families in Japan and South Korea can soon enjoy a taste of home with Qdoba Mexican Eats opening at Exchanges at Kadena AB, Camp Foster and USAG Humphreys. The locations will open in the coming weeks and are the first Qdobas in the Pacific. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Kj.

