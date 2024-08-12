Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Service members and their families in Japan and South Korea can soon enjoy a taste of home with Qdoba Mexican Eats opening at Exchanges at Kadena AB, Camp Foster and USAG Humphreys. The locations will open in the coming weeks and are the first Qdobas in the Pacific. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Kj.

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Bringing First Qdoba Restaurants to Pacific Region with Four Locations, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Camp Foster
    USAG Humphreys
    Kadena AB
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Qdoba

