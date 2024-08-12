U. S. Army Dental Assistant (68E) takes part in Burundi Medical Readiness Exercise

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Cpl. Deja Gomez-Lewis, a (68E) dental assistant assigned to Dental Health...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Cpl. Deja Gomez-Lewis, a (68E) dental assistant assigned to Dental Health Activity Italy deployed to Africa recently and took part in a Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) at the Kamenge Military Hospital in Bujumbura, Burundi. The MEDREX, planned and organized by the Southern European Task Force in Italy, took place July 10 to August 4, and consisted of approximately 20 U.S. Army medical and dental personnel from 30th Medical Brigade headquartered at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla) see less | View Image Page

BUJUMBURA, Burundi – U.S. Army Cpl. Deja Gomez-Lewis, a (68E) dental assistant assigned to Dental Health Activity Italy deployed to Africa recently and took part in a Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) at the Kamenge Military Hospital in Bujumbura, Burundi.



The MEDREX, planned and organized by the Southern European Task Force in Italy, took place July 10 to August 4, and consisted of approximately 20 U.S. Army medical and dental personnel primarily from 30th Medical Brigade headquartered at Sembach Kaserne, Germany.



A native of Vancouver, Washington, Gomez-Lewis has been in the U.S. Army for almost five years. The Burundi MEDREX was her first deployment since joining the Army.



“The MEDREX in Burundi was extremely informative and it helped me become more aware on what goes on outside the dental clinic setting,” said Gomez-Lewis. “Until now, I have never been in an austere field environment operating with limited equipment and supplies. It was a pleasure to work with so many soldiers and doctors who have deployed experience.”



According to Army officials, the Burundi MEDREX allowed U.S. Army medical personnel the opportunity to treat patients in an austere environment and exposed them to complex medical cases not routinely seen in a garrison environment.



“During the MEDREX, I learned that there are many ways to treat mouth traumas,” added Gomez-Lewis. “For example, we got to see and treat two patients that experienced facial trauma and a broken maxilla (upper jaw). In both cases, our attending oral surgeon was able to successfully reposition and brace the teeth into the correct position. It gave me great pride knowing that we were able to help the patients and provide them relief.”



MEDREX events like this allow U.S. military medical forces to build lasting relations, cooperation, and mutual support with other countries.



“While some of the Burundian citizens appeared a little skeptical at first, they soon came to realize that we were just there to help them out,” Gomez-Lewis added. “I think MEDREX events like this are important because it gives the Army a chance to create new and long-lasting relationships with other countries. I’m extremely grateful for having had the opportunity to take part in this MEDREX and I look forward to being able to take part in others.”



Medical Readiness Exercises like the one conducted in Burundi, enable military health professionals from the U.S. and their African partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that enhance treatment capabilities and result in lasting relationships between the participants.