U.S. Army Cpl. Deja Gomez-Lewis, a (68E) dental assistant assigned to Dental Health Activity Italy deployed to Africa recently and took part in a Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) at the Kamenge Military Hospital in Bujumbura, Burundi. The MEDREX, planned and organized by the Southern European Task Force in Italy, took place July 10 to August 4, and consisted of approximately 20 U.S. Army medical and dental personnel from 30th Medical Brigade headquartered at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 08:31 Photo ID: 8586578 VIRIN: 240731-A-YV790-5402 Resolution: 6105x4345 Size: 2.96 MB Location: BI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U. S. Army Dental Assistant (68E) takes part in Burundi Medical Readiness Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.