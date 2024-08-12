Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U. S. Army Dental Assistant (68E) takes part in Burundi Medical Readiness Exercise

    BURUNDI

    07.31.2024

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    U.S. Army Cpl. Deja Gomez-Lewis, a (68E) dental assistant assigned to Dental Health Activity Italy deployed to Africa recently and took part in a Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) at the Kamenge Military Hospital in Bujumbura, Burundi. The MEDREX, planned and organized by the Southern European Task Force in Italy, took place July 10 to August 4, and consisted of approximately 20 U.S. Army medical and dental personnel from 30th Medical Brigade headquartered at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla)

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

