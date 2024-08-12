U.S. Navy, JMSDF Conclude Joint Mine Warfare Exercise

SASEBO, Japan - The U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) concluded Mine Warfare Exercise (MINEX) 2JA 2024 off the coast of northern Japan in Mutsu Bay, July 26, 2024.



MINEX 2JA is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF designed to increase joint proficiency in mine countermeasure operations. During the 11-day exercise, participants worked together to clear a route for ships through a simulated minefield using unit-level mine warfare tactics that included mine hunting, detection, and neutralization.



“It is always an honor and a privilege to work with our Japanese counterparts and continue to build on our powerful relationships in the mine warfare community,” said Capt. Antonio L. Hyde, commodore of Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7. “I am excited for another opportunity to perform in a bilateral environment with the JMSDF and continue strengthening our interoperability.”



JMSDF and MCMRON 7 commanders worked together throughout the exercise to direct mine hunting tasks for U.S. Navy and JMSDF units. This training allowed all units involved to practice communicating and operating in a joint environment while maximizing their collective mine hunting capability.



“Through this exercise, we improved the JMSDF's tactical capabilities in mine warfare and bilateral operational capability with the U.S. Navy,” said JMSDF Rear Adm. IKEUCHI Izuru, commander of Mine Warfare Force, who served as the exercise controller for the exercise. “The Mine Warfare Force will continue to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mine warfare exercises and other activities.”



Multiple U.S. Navy and JMSDF assets participated in MINEX 2JA 2024. Fourteen ships from the JMSDF mine warfare force participated in the exercise, including Uraga-class mine countermeasures vessels JS Uraga (MST 463) and JS Bungo (MST 464), Awaji-class minesweepers JS Hirado (MSO 305) and JS Etajima (MSO 306), and Sugashima-class minesweepers JS Izushima (MSC 687) and JS Miyajima (MSC 690), Hirashima-class minesweeper JS Takashima (MSC 603) and Enoshima-class minesweeper JS Chichijima (MSC 605). The JMSDF were also supported by two mine countermeasures helicopters from Mine Countermeasures Helicopter Squadron 111.



U.S. forces involved included Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships USS Warrior (MCM 10) and USS Patriot (MCM 7), staff from MCMRON 7, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five, and Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15. Ultimately, more than 1,000 personnel attended from the participating countries.



During the exercise, the two countries also participated in Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 24.3, which focuses on the integration of unmanned systems. This iteration of IBP was the first unmanned system bilateral experimentation with the Japanese. As a tactical warfighting rehearsal event, IBPs are used to evaluate the contribution of these systems to the overall naval strategy in addition to the use of traditional vessels.



In addition, Australia, Italy, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom sent observers to the exercise, providing the opportunity to enhance capability and strengthen regional relationships



MCMRON 7, forward deployed to Sasebo, is responsible for conducting integrated mine countermeasure operations using air, surface, and explosive ordnance disposal assets in both exercise and regional conflict scenarios throughout the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

