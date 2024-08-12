U.S. Navy, JMSDF Conclude Joint Mine Warfare Exercise

A Sailor assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) prepares the ships mine neutralization vehicle for operations at Mutsu Bay, Japan, during mine warfare exercise (MINEX) 2JA in concert with Integrated Battle Problem 24.3 (IBP 24.3), July, 24, 2024. MINEX 2JA is part of an annual series of exercises between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force designed to increase joint proficiency in mine countermeasure operations. IBP is a COMPACFLT series of experimentation focusing on multi-domain unmanned systems. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Steven Badeaux)

