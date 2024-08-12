Army & Air Force Exchange Service Welcomes New Commander for Europe, Southwest Asia, Africa

SEMBACH, Germany – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service recently welcomed Army Col. Everett “Bud” Lacroix as the commander of its Europe/Southwest Asia/Africa region.



As the region’s commander, Lacroix is responsible for about 4,300 associates in more than 25 countries across three continents and 1,400 facilities, which support half a million customers.



Lacroix brings a wealth of experience to the Exchange. He has served in the military for more than 32 years, including six years in the Marine Corps before joining the Missouri National Guard from 1998 to 2001 while he attended college. He was commissioned in the Army as a second lieutenant in 2001, serving as a logistics officer. Lacroix has multiple deployments, including to Iraq and Afghanistan.



“As a logistics officer, I ensured our troops had the necessary supplies and services to perform their missions efficiently,” Lacroix said. “My role with the Exchange will be very similar, working to improve the Quality of Life for service members, military families, retirees, Veterans and DoD civilians in the region.”



Lacroix is no stranger to the Exchange—he was part of bringing the first PX to Balad, Iraq, in 2003 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also helped lay the groundwork for opening the Exchange’s Reel Time Theater in Balad, an experience he called incredibly rewarding.



Part of Lacroix’s duties will be visiting Exchanges throughout his region. Building strong relationships with commanders in his area of responsibility is a top focus for him.



While the assignment is new, the mission is one very familiar to Lacroix.



“Although I have been on the job for a short time, I can see the spirit of mutual support and dedication that runs through the Exchange community as it does the military,” he said. “Like the Exchange’s ethos of family serving family, it is about more than just providing services; it's about building a community that cares and supports each other like a family, no matter where we are in the world.”



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau at 214-312-1417 or barrieaucp@aafes.com



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 12:35 Story ID: 478369 Location: SEMBACH, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Welcomes New Commander for Europe, Southwest Asia, Africa, by MSG Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.