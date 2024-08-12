The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has a new commander in the Europe/Southwest Asia/Africa region! Army Col. Everett “Bud” Lacroix, who has served 32 years in the military, joined the DoD’s largest retailer this summer and will support 4,000+ Exchange associates in more than 25 countries across three continents and 1,400 facilities. Welcome, Col. Lacroix! #familyservingfamily Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Kn.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 12:35
|Photo ID:
|8584815
|VIRIN:
|240812-D-DO482-1111
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|SEMBACH, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Welcomes New Commander for Europe, Southwest Asia, Africa, by MSG Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
