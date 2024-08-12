The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has a new commander in the Europe/Southwest Asia/Africa region! Army Col. Everett “Bud” Lacroix, who has served 32 years in the military, joined the DoD’s largest retailer this summer and will support 4,000+ Exchange associates in more than 25 countries across three continents and 1,400 facilities. Welcome, Col. Lacroix! #familyservingfamily Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Kn.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 12:35 Photo ID: 8584815 VIRIN: 240812-D-DO482-1111 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 2.94 MB Location: SEMBACH, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Welcomes New Commander for Europe, Southwest Asia, Africa, by MSG Caleb Barrieau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.