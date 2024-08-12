Army & Air Force Exchange Service Welcomes New Commander for Europe, Southwest Asia, Africa

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Welcomes New Commander for Europe, Southwest Asia, Africa

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has a new commander in the Europe/Southwest Asia/Africa region! Army Col. Everett “Bud” Lacroix, who has served 32 years in the military, joined the DoD’s largest retailer this summer and will support 4,000+ Exchange associates in more than 25 countries across three continents and 1,400 facilities. Welcome, Col. Lacroix! #familyservingfamily Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Kn.

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

