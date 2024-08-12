Kentucky National Guard Hosts Ecuadorian Military for Interagency Operations Exchange

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | The Kentucky National Guard welcomed members of the Ecuadorian military, and their...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | The Kentucky National Guard welcomed members of the Ecuadorian military, and their civilian partners to the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort on August 5, 2024 to begin a week long engagement focusing on interagency operations and communications in a domestic operational environment. Since its inception in 1996, the partnership between the Kentucky National Guard and the Ecuadorian military has led to numerous joint training exercises, collaborative projects, and cultural exchanges, enhancing the skills and understanding of both parties. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab) see less | View Image Page

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky National Guard is currently hosting a Subject Matter Expert Exchange with members of the Ecuadorian military, focusing on interagency operations and communications in a domestic operational environment. This engagement, scheduled from August 5-9, 2024, includes various activities and site visits across central Kentucky, including the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, the 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, and the Lexington Fire Department.



The exchange aims to build on previous engagements held in Ecuador during the 2023 fiscal year, strengthening the partnership and enhancing the capabilities of both military and civilian agencies in emergency response. Kentucky’s Ecuadorian guests also experienced a taste of Kentucky culture with a tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, showcasing the state’s rich heritage and fostering a deeper connection between the visiting delegation and their hosts.



Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, Assistant Adjutant General of the Kentucky Air National Guard, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “We work smoothly with interagency partners, including military and civilian responders, and our federal partners like the Federal Aviation Administration and FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Administration. This enables an efficient and effective response team that benefits from our skills, ultimately saving lives and alleviating suffering.”



The visiting delegation from Ecuador includes high-ranking officials such as Lt. Col. Wilson Francisco Acosta Duque, ECUMIL Zone Coordinator for ECU 911, and Emerson Daniel Benitez Saavedra, Director of Humanitarian Assistance for Risk Management. The group will participate in briefings and tours, including a visit to the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Air Wing and a comprehensive communications exercise (COMMEX).



Lt. Col. Daniel Cooper, Director of Military Support, highlighted the unique nature of this engagement, stating, “During our annual planning conference in Camacho last year, one of the Ecuadorian planners showed great interest in how we, as a military, work with civilian organizations in emergency response. This multi-engagement experience is unique because it expands beyond joint military discussions to understand our critical role in interagency operations, particularly in emergency response efforts.”



“We have been working hand in hand with emergency management services – like your version of FEMA,” said Col. Milton Fabary Montalvo Calderon, Ecuador National Police. “However, after working with Kentucky this week we have a better understanding of how we can coordinate efforts with our civilian allies, in agreement with our political partners to provide more services and release more funds to do the job even better.”



On April 16, 2016, near the town of Muisne, Ecuador was rocked by a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, resulting in the deaths of at least 676 people and causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure. The economic impact was substantial, with an estimated $3 billion in damage.



The rebuilding process after the earthquake was slow and challenging, especially in the hardest-hit areas. The government and international partners worked on reconstruction efforts, but many communities faced long-term economic and social challenges due to the devastation. The earthquake that devastated Ecuador on April 16, 2016, is one example of the importance of effective interagency cooperation, and highlights the importance of effective interagency cooperation, a key focus of the ongoing exchange in Kentucky.



“I think politically, we in Ecuador are starting to see some good changes,” said Severo Fernando Regalado Rosales, Firefighter, Communications Director for Cuenca Firefighters, Ecuador. “Following the earthquake in 2016, we have people more conscious that major emergencies happen - It's crucial that we as a group can go to Ecuador and see what we can do to change the things that we have right now. Through our conversations, we can do a lot of good and I hope that when we get the chance to sit down and propose to our authorities the changes we want to make, will been given the opportunity to see those changes come through”



For over 30 years, the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program has fostered international military relations, providing mutual benefits and unique opportunities for service members to engage in valuable knowledge, experience, and cultural exchanges. Since its inception in 1996, the partnership between the Kentucky National Guard and the Ecuadorian military has led to numerous joint training exercises, collaborative projects, and cultural exchanges, enhancing the skills and understanding of both parties. However, these most recent engagements are the first to venture out into Kentucky communities to collaborate with local partnerships that often work with the Kentucky National Guard.



“Opportunities like this put into perspective that our reach is much further than the confines of Fayette County, Kentucky,” said Lexington Emergency Management Director Robert Larkin. “It provides an opportunity to interact with individuals that speak different languages, of different ethnicities, from different cultures - within Fayette County we a significant Hispanic population, and many other cultures from around the world, so we're adapting how we do things so that we can be prepared, ready, and able to respond. We are just we're very proud to be able to take part in this in this exercise in this partnership and in this visit and hope to do it again in the future,”



As the current engagement concludes, both Kentucky and Ecuadorian officials express optimism for future collaborations, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to strengthening interagency cooperation and improving emergency response capabilities.