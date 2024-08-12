Kentucky Emergency Management welcomed members of the Ecuadorian military, and their civilian partners to the State Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, KY on August 5, 2024 to discuss interagency operations and communications. One significant event that was highlighted during the discussion was an earthquake that devastated Ecuador on April 16, 2016, that emphasizes the importance of effective interagency cooperation, and highlights the importance of effective interagency cooperation, a key focus of the ongoing exchange in Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 11:52 Photo ID: 8584727 VIRIN: 240805-Z-OX664-1004 Resolution: 9504x6336 Size: 40.09 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240805-Z-OX664-1004 [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.