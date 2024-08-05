SEAL Team FOUR Earns Safety Award

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Mr. Peter I. Belk, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, presented the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Expeditionary Safety Award to SEAL Team FOUR during a visit to the area Aug. 2, 2024. This prestigious accolade recognizes SEAL Team FOUR’s outstanding achievement in readiness and economy of operations through unwavering commitment to warfighter safety.



“The personnel of SEAL Team FOUR have demonstrated superlative performance from the individual operator up through the command staff,” said Belk. “Your dedication to safety is indicative of our core values and exemplifies the highest traditions of our service, and your emphasis on effective risk management and good decision-making has created a model for other commands to emulate.”



The official citation was read during a small ceremony and highlighted “outstanding achievement in readiness and economy of operations through safety,” leadership “commitment to fostering a positive safety culture,” and the “exemplary efforts of all SEAL Team FOUR personnel.”



“Our commitment to warfighting readiness is unwavering and safety is a key aspect of building and maintaining our ability to fight,” said Cmdr. Bryan Jennings, SEAL Team FOUR’s Commanding Officer. “Developing realistic safety programs ensures our warfighters get to and remain in the fight.”



SEAL Team FOUR’s rigorous training programs prioritize safety at every step. From live-fire exercises to combat simulations, safety protocols ensure that team members develop critical skills while minimizing risks. During joint exercises with allied forces, SEAL Team FOUR maintains safety as a top priority. Effective communication, coordination, and adherence to safety guidelines enhance mission success.



Belk noted, “I am truly impressed by your accomplishments and proud to have leaders like you in our Department of Defense workforce.”



Other SEAL Teams have recently earned CNO safety awards including SEAL Team TWO in 2022, SEAL Team THREE in 2021, and SEAL Team FIVE in 2020.



SEAL Team FOUR is part of Naval Special Warfare Group TWO, which produces, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence in support of U.S. national objectives. For additional information, visit https://www.nsw.navy.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US