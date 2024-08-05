SEAL Team FOUR Earns Safety Award

LITTLE CREEK, VA (Aug. 2, 2024) Mr. Peter I. Belk, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, delivers a speech during a visit with East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) to present the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Expeditionary Safety Award, Aug. 2, 2024. The CNO Expeditionary Safety Award recognizes outstanding support and achievement in safety and occupational health. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence in support of U.S. national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Katie Cox)

