Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAL Team FOUR Earns Safety Award

    SEAL Team FOUR Earns Safety Award

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Katie Cox 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    LITTLE CREEK, VA (Aug. 2, 2024) Mr. Peter I. Belk, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, delivers a speech during a visit with East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) to present the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Expeditionary Safety Award, Aug. 2, 2024. The CNO Expeditionary Safety Award recognizes outstanding support and achievement in safety and occupational health. Naval Special Warfare Group TWO produces, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence in support of U.S. national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Katie Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8578291
    VIRIN: 240802-N-CE622-1150
    Resolution: 624x416
    Size: 83.6 KB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAL Team FOUR Earns Safety Award, by PO1 Katie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SEAL Team FOUR Earns Safety Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download