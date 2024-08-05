Kaw Lake Volunteers are U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 2023 Volunteers of the Year

Photo By Stacey Reese | (L-R) Dakota Allison, Kaw Lake manager, Tim Harrison and Pam Harrison, Volunteers of...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | (L-R) Dakota Allison, Kaw Lake manager, Tim Harrison and Pam Harrison, Volunteers of the Year, and Peat Robinson, Kaw Lake manager, proudly display the Volunteer of the Year award.. The couple are the first from Tulsa District to receive this award. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has named Tim and Pam Harrison the Volunteers of the Year for 2023. The pair, the first volunteers from Tulsa District to win the national award, received the honor from Tulsa District Commander Col. Timothy Hudson.



Camping at Kaw Lake in the fall of 2018, the couple had to move due to anticipated flooding. Instead of complaints and frustration, Harrison asked how he could help, leading to a conversation about the Corps’ volunteer program.



“What started as an eviction led to a lasting partnership, and I am immensely grateful for their commitment to the greater mission,” said Kaw Lake Assistant Manager Dakota Allison.



Since then, the pair have taken on significant responsibility in helping oversee the Sarge Creek Cove area, which is one of the largest and most frequented recreation areas at Kaw. The area attracts boaters, fishermen, seasonal hunters, off-road riders, and campers. To many of these visitors, the Harrisons are the face of the Corps.



“They represent USACE and help educate the recreating public on Corps missions, regulations and the best hunting and fishing spots,” said Allison.



Additionally, they have helped recruit other people to the volunteer program and become integral members of the local Kaw City community, enhancing outreach and relationships with community members.



While their initial connection with Kaw Lake was due to flooding, it also played a significant role in their volunteer story during the historic flood of 2019, which set the pool of record for the lake.



Following the flood, Tim drew on experience from his previous career as a heavy equipment operator. He spent months assisting lake staff in the cleanup effort while saving the government thousands of dollars.



Beyond Sarge Creek campground maintenance and improvement, the Harrisons help with other recreation areas around Kaw Lake. They also participate in group/community events such as National Public Lands Day, Earth Day, partnership work days, and other special events.



Their involvement ranges from planting trees at Sarge Creek to staining playground facilities, group trail work events, shelter paintings, general workdays and litter cleanup days below Kaw Dam.



“We are honored to be recognized,” said Pam. “This has been a blessing, and the lake staff has become family.”