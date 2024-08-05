Combined, joint forces complete amphibious raid during RIMPAC 2024

Courtesy Photo | Partner forces, to include U.S. Marines, stand in formation aboard Marine Corps Base...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Partner forces, to include U.S. Marines, stand in formation aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 25. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, Hawaii – Training for combined and joint forces culminated in an amphibious raid on July 27th as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. This followed over a month of integration, encompassing the full range of military operations.

RIMPAC is divided into three parts: harbor phase, force integration training phase, and tactical phase. The combined joint amphibious raid demonstrated interoperability during the tactical phase and served as the culminating event for the landing force in RIMPAC 2024. This training event included forces from 10 nations and over 375 participants.

The amphibious raid incorporated training concepts practiced during the harbor and force integration training phases of RIMPAC 2024. These concepts included ship-to-shore movements via small boat operations, amphibious assault vehicles, and Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC), military operations on urban terrain (MOUT), and fire and movement within infantry and mechanized formations.

“Conducting these dynamic and realistic training scenarios with our partners is paramount to our goal of strengthening our combined and integrated forces,” said U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and deputy commander for Combined Task Force 176. “RIMPAC provided a great training venue that merged our thirteen nations into one team able to operate side-by-side.”

RIMPAC provided nations the opportunity to enhance readiness and proficiency at both the individual and unit levels. For the 13 nations assigned to Combined Task Group 176.2, RIMPAC provided a wide variety of training events that allowed each nation to focus on training most relevant to their forces. Partner nations included Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Indonesia, Israel, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Tonga.

United States participation was led by elements of the 11th and 15th Marine Expeditionary Units, including three infantry companies from Battalion Landing Team 1/5 — two air assault companies, a light armored reconnaissance company, and a reconnaissance platoon — a logistics platoon and a maintenance detachment from Combat Logistics Battalion 15, and four CH-53E Super Stallions from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced).

Peru took part in all three training phases with Marines from its Naval Infantry Corps. The Marines were comprised of an air assault platoon transported by two SH-3D Sea Kings, a light-armored vehicle platoon equipped with 10 LAVs, and a reconnaissance detachment that utilized five combat rubber raiding crafts (CRRC) and two hovercrafts.

The Republic of Korea trained with a company of infantry Marines, a reconnaissance platoon with four CRRCs, and its Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) platoon consisting of six AAVs.

Mexico arrived at RIMPAC with an infantry platoon, a medical detachment, and a small boat company with 10 CRRCs. Mexican Naval Infantry Corps Marines also utilized their AS565 Panther helicopter to conduct fast rope insertion of reconnaissance and surveillance elements during the culminating event.

Brazil and Israel had observers at all training phases, while Indonesia, Chile, Malaysia, Tonga, Sri Lanka, Philippines, and Ecuador, provided light infantry forces for training. These forces took advantage of training packages focused on MOUT tactics, jungle patrolling, amphibious operations, and medical procedures.

“The best part of training has been sharing our capabilities and tactics with our partners,” said Peruvian Navy Lieutenant Luis Castillo, the Peruvian light armored vehicle company commander. “We also have many lessons learned that we can take back to our country.”

RIMPAC contributes to the increased interoperability, resiliency, and agility the joint and combined force needs to deter and defeat aggression across all domains and levels of conflict.

