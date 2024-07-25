U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, left, and Tongan marines assigned to His Majesty’s Armed Forces prepare to retrograde in CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, after an amphibious raid exercise at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, as part of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, July 27. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.28.2024 01:58 Photo ID: 8554651 VIRIN: 240727-M-HP224-2084 Resolution: 8117x5414 Size: 4.19 MB Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US, Tonga prepare for extract during amphibious raid exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.