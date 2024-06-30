U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-rope out of an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 363, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during fast-rope demonstrations at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Waimanalo, Hawaii, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 2. The Marines demonstrated to partner forces the ability to conduct vertical insertions to areas where aircraft landings are impractical. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in and around the Hawaiian Islands June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise; RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 23:25 Photo ID: 8514660 VIRIN: 240702-M-YF186-1491 Resolution: 6030x4020 Size: 2.51 MB Location: WAIMANALO, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU and VMM-363 Marines conduct a fast-rope demonstration for partner nations [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.