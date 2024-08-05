20th CBRNE Command welcomes new commanding general at change of command

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command conducted a change of command ceremony at the Myer Auditorium on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Aug. 6.



Brig. Gen. W Bochat assumed command of the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation, from Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood during the ceremony.



Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, served as the presiding officer at the time-honored military ceremony.



Smith praised Hood for his accomplishments during his time in command and welcomed Bochat to the one-of-a-kind command. Smith presented Hood with the Distinguished Service Medal for his time in command and he praised Hood for building teamwork through trust and supporting combat units around the world.



Smith also thanked the Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command.



“What you do is so important to our nation in the defense of our constitution,” said Smith. “Thanks to you, we are ready to step up to the plate and defend our constitution once again.”



Since September 2022, Hood led the command as it enabled military operations around the world and supported domestic authorities across the nation.



In his next assignment, Hood will serve as the commanding general for the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and the deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training.



Hood expressed his gratitude to the Soldiers and Army civilians of the 20th CBRNE Command for their support during his two years in command.



“Thanks for making a difference every day,” said Hood. “It has truly been an amazing two years.”



A graduate of Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, Bochat is a career U.S. Army Chemical Corp officer. She also graduated from the National Defense University, British Higher Command and Staff College, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College and Combined Arms Service Staff School. Bochat speaks Japanese fluently.



In addition to serving around the world in a wide variety of staff assignments, Bochat commanded the 48th Chemical Brigade, 2nd CBRN Battalion and 68th Chemical Company.



Before becoming the 10th commanding general of the 20th CBRNE Command, Bochat served as the 33rd Chief of Chemical and commandant of the U.S. Army CBRN School on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



Bochat deployed for Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Provide Comfort. Bochat served in South Korea twice.



Established on October 16, 2004, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s CBRN specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) techs, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The command is headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor.



Bochat is the first female commanding general in the nearly 20-year history of the 20th CBRNE Command. She also previously served as the first female chief of staff in the 104-year history of the storied South Korea-based 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division.



Bochat said the 20th CBRNE Command accomplishes critical missions in defense of the nation.



“This organization plays a key role in deterrence and trains every day to ensure that we can deter, mitigate and continue to fight in a CBRNE environment,” said Bochat. “What an honor and privilege it is to be able to be the commanding general for the 20th CBRNE Command.”

