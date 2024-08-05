Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, speaks at the 20th CBRNE Command change of command ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Aug. 6. Bochat assumed command of the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation, from Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood during the ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 17:50
|Photo ID:
|8574598
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-NA594-4333
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th CBRNE Command welcomes new commanding general at change of command [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th CBRNE Command welcomes new commanding general at change of command
