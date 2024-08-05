Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th CBRNE Command welcomes new commanding general at change of command [Image 5 of 5]

    20th CBRNE Command welcomes new commanding general at change of command

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Maj. Steven Modugno 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Brig. Gen. W Bochat, the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, speaks at the 20th CBRNE Command change of command ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Aug. 6. Bochat assumed command of the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation, from Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood during the ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood
    Brig. Gen. W Bochat
    Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith

