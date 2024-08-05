20th CBRNE Command welcomes new commanding general at change of command

The U.S. Army 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command conducted a change of command ceremony at the Myer Auditorium on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Aug. 6. Brig. Gen. W Bochat assumed command of the 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation, from Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood during the ceremony. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.

