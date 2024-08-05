Mid-Atlantic Motorcycle Training Team and Naval Safety Command Host Event Highlighting Free Motorcycle Safety Courses

NORFOLK, Va. (NRMA) – The Mid-Atlantic region motorcycle training team, alongside Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM), hosted a special media availability to discuss motorcycle safety and showcase one of the free motorcycle courses offered to military service members and Department of Defense (DoD) civilian motorcycle riders aboard Naval Station Norfolk, July 25.



Media representatives had the opportunity to view the basic rider course and speak to NAVSAFECOM’s commander, the region’s motorcycle training manager, and two Sailors participating in the course.



Each year, numerous motorcycle crashes and fatalities involving military service members occur. As of July 12, the Navy has already lost 19 Sailors and one civil service civilian in motorcycle collisions. The Navy is striving to prevent future crashes and fatalities by offering free familiarization courses to raise awareness and educate riders on the proper procedures of riding and handling motorcycles.



“The hard part is the mental side, putting some risk management into their riding,” said Mid-Atlantic Region Motorcycle Training Program Manager, Fred McMullen. “So we give them not only the skill set, but the mental skills that they need to survive the roads in our community.”



These courses are required for military personnel who intend on operating a motorcycle both on and off base. While not required for civilian operation, they are heavily encouraged as they provide a solid foundation of proper operation and healthy caution of the risks inherent to motorcycle operation.



The free courses provide riders with the basic mental and physical skills required for riding and consist of both classroom and on-cycle instruction. The courses also provide maintenance tips and personal risk assessments to help improve perception and hazard awareness for novice and skilled motorcycle riders alike.



“I’d recommend this, not just for beginners but for experienced riders as well. There are things that you become less mindful of as you ride. This refresher is very helpful,” said Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Brandon Shea. “It’s only been a half a day so far, but my confidence has already increased.”



Rear Adm. Christopher Engdahl, NAVSAFECOM’s commander, spoke with media representatives about the necessity and importance of these courses.



“Motorcycle riders require more maneuvering skills and are more vulnerable in a crash,” Engdahl said. “Other motorists – particularly those who don’t ride, themselves – may not be looking for motorcycles in traffic. This places the rider at risk, particularly at intersections.



“We want our motorcycle riders to employ risk management and informed decision-making each time they take their bike on the road. As a motorcycle rider myself, I strongly recommend our riders attend the training offered by the Navy. Whether you’re a new rider or an experienced one, the training provides you with the tools to enhance your motorcycle skills; providing a firm bedrock of skills and caution is imperative to ensure our service members and civilians get home safe, while still being able to enjoy the open road.”



CNRMA is the regional coordinator for all shore-based Naval personnel and shore activities in the Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 13 installations, and numerous Navy reserve centers from Maine to Virginia and as far west as Illinois.

