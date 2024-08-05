Brig. Gen. Phil Ryan promoted to major general by fellow Night Stalker Lt. Gen. John Evans

In the company of Family, friends, and colleagues, Brig. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commander of U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), was promoted to major general during a ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on Aug. 5.



Lt. Gen. John Evans, the commander of U.S. Army North and the presiding officer for the ceremony, called Ryan’s promotion a “well-deserved recognition of his continued potential and his leadership.”



Evans emphasized the importance of his leadership following his most recent position as the commander of Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant, Operation INHERENT RESOLVE in Jordan.



“His leadership was critical in that role,” Evans explained. “As it has been all along the way for the Soldiers, the Civilians, and the Family members who have been blessed to be a part of his command.”



Evans emphasized his trust in Ryan’s potential in his current position at USARSOUTH.



“As the senior commander here, I understand how important and incredibly critical the roles are in the tenant commands here and what you’re doing as an Army Service Component Command to U.S. Southern Command,” Evans stated. “I know if Gen. [Laura] Richardson were here, she would tell you the same thing, as she has great faith and confidence in what you’re doing for the team. I will sleep better at night knowing that you are at the helm here.”



After Ryan’s wife pinned on his major general rank, Evans administered the Oath of Office, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald Graves, USARSOUTH senior enlisted advisor, unfurled the two-star flag.



“The important thing about our officer oath is that it is not to a head of state, a political body, or establishment; it is to the Constitution itself, and the embodiment of the Constitution is you: the American people, your Families, and the people that we serve every day,” Evans said, pointing to the audience. “He’s said it many times before, and I hope it has a special meaning for you today as you say it as a two-star general.”

Expressing personal sentiments, Evan spoke on the opportunity he was given to watch Ryan grow through some challenging times in their organization prior to September 11.



“I’ve had the opportunity to watch Phil from a very early age and see the fine caliber of officer he was, his capabilities, and how he continued to excel,” Evans added. “It means a lot to me to be able to do this. It is incredibly humbling and thankfully, very special for me to be able to promote a friend and a fellow Night Stalker.”



Evans and Ryan are fellow aviators who have served together numerous times in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), nicknamed The Night Stalkers.



“To have followed, twice we moved and in three different commands, I don’t think there is an officer in the Army that I’ve actually served in the same unit with for as long as you,” said Ryan. “We’ve had some interesting times together, some challenges for both of us, that has made us stronger in the long run.”



Ryan thanked his Family, friends, and fellow service members in attendance, both in person and virtually.



“I learned a long time ago that the Army is a team sport. It is a team that starts with our enlisted Soldiers, our NCOs, and our warrant officers who have trained and taught me,” Ryan said before turning to Evans. “As well as the officers, some of whom I have served with and stood shoulder to shoulder with both in battle and during command and staff.”



Ryan has been serving as the commanding general of USARSOUTH since June 28 and has graciously recognized the warm welcome he and his wife have received.



“I really do appreciate the teamwork and camaraderie that comes with 32 years of service,” he said. “Thank you to the team here at Army South who have welcomed Jen and me as I come back to the ‘big’ Army and learn things that I have not experienced in the last few years. It is certainly a learning experience for us, and you all have been great supporters. I look forward to what we are about to jump into with our partner nations.”

