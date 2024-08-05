Army South commander promoted

Lt. Gen. John Evans, the commander of U.S. Army North, presents Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, the commander of U.S. Army South, with his promotion certificate during Ryan's promotion ceremony Aug. 5, 2024, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.Evans and Ryan are fellow aviators who have served together numerous times in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), nicknamed The Night Stalkers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

