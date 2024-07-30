NAVSAFECOM Vows to Keep Pushing Forward, ‘Keep our Fleet in the Game’

NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) held a change of command ceremony at Joint Forces Staff College Aug. 2, where Rear Adm. Daniel Martin relieved Rear Adm. Christopher Engdahl as the 59th commander of the Navy’s safety organization.



Deputy Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, presided over the ceremony and Mr. Troy Mueller, Director, Nuclear Technology Division, Naval Reactors, delivered remarks as the keynote speaker.



Engdahl, a naval nuclear officer since 1990, reflected upon his career and thanked the staff of the NAVSAFECOM for their contributions to the mission with personalized anecdotes and quotes for the various staff offices.



“My parting quote for the command, is that a society [or a Navy] grows great when old men plant trees where they will never rest in the shade,” said Engdahl. “We are the truth tellers; we are all honest brokers and advocates for combat readiness. I promised I would leave Naval Safety Command better than I found it, and I hope I have done that.”



Engdahl assumed command of the NAVSAFECOM in July 2022. While serving as commander, he was responsible for the continued transition of the NAVSAFECOM, its new roles, responsibilities and increased authority. Mueller commended Engdahl on his steadfast leadership and dedication throughout his career and during his final assignment as Commander, NAVSAFECOM. Mueller added that safety professionals who excel in their safety roles are the unsung heroes, and their contributions are invaluable."



The countless individuals who return home each day owe their well-being to the unwavering dedication of these professionals. These unscathed lives cannot be found in statistics because they were averted casualties,” said Mueller. “They are real people living their lives with their families today because nothing happened—this is their gift back to you, the safety professional.”



Martin, a career F/A-18 Hornet pilot, commanded Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8) and Carrier Strike Group One (CSG) 1.



Ashore, Martin served as a strike fighter instructor pilot and landing signals officer and a demonstration pilot with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, Navy’s Office of Legislative Affairs, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV N3/N5) and as executive assistant to Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; and most recently, Martin served as Director of Maritime Operations, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



“Self-inflicted wounds that pull the player off the field are just that: self-inflicted. These incidents restrict our ability to remain forward, while deployed,” said Martin.



“I desperately want to contribute to the health of the Navy and Marine Corps fleet. My commitment is to the Navy and Marine Corps team. I will do my very best to better prepare the fleet to push forward and ‘play that away game’ so they can succeed operationally when it matters most.”



The NAVSAFECOM serves as the naval enterprise lead for non-nuclear safety standards, expertise and oversight of the Navy and Marine Corps Safety Management System (SMS). The command’s mission is to preserve warfighting capability, and combat lethality and readiness by working with its stakeholders to identify, mitigate or eliminate hazards to reduce unnecessary risk to people and resources.

