240802-N-OX029-1001

Vice Adm. John Gumbleton (right), deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presides over a change of command ceremony in which Rear Adm. Daniel P. Martin (left) relieves Rear Adm. Christopher M. Engdahl (center) as the 59th commander of the Naval Safety Command during a change of command ceremony at the Joint Forces Staff College, Aug. 2, 2024. The Naval Safety Command enhances the Navy's ability to identify, communicate and account for risk through assessments, investigations, and Navy-wide policy development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin F. Davella)

