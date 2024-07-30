U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition Daily Wrap Up: Days 3 and 4

Photo By Sgt. Gianna Sulger | U.S. Army Pfc. James Sword, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Gianna Sulger | U.S. Army Pfc. James Sword, assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, completes a 12-mile ruck march during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 4, 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger) see less | View Image Page

As the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition headed into the weekend, competitors were tested on an extensive list of mental and physical tasks.



On Saturday, Aug. 3, Soldiers performed tasks commonly used in E3B (Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge) qualifications. This included assembling and disassembling different weapons systems, such as the M4 carbine and M240B machine gun, and grenade throwing. They were also tested on intellect-based tasks, such as operating a radio, map reading, and calling in a medevac. By the conclusion of Day 3, Team Delta, assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and representing V Corps in the competition, was leading the field.



At the start of Day 4 on Aug. 4, each competitor completed a 12-mile ruck march, challenging themselves and their teammates to finish the long trek on foot as quickly as possible while carrying a rifle and 35-pound rucksack. Following this, USO Camp Aachen, in conjunction with USAA, sponsored a breakfast for the competitors, encouraging the teams to tie in more closely. Afterward, the squad leaders received an operations order, allowing each team to begin planning for the field exercise portion of the competition, which will take place over the next three days. With the event passing its halfway point, the competition is heating up, though the squads are seeing value in the training they receive regardless of their standing.



“We’re getting a lot of good training, and we’re about to crush these tests,” said U.S. Army Pfc. James Sword, who is currently competing on Team Bravo representing the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. “It feels amazing to be here, be a part of this team, and be a part of this competition.”



As the competition moves to Day 5, please visit the U.S. Army Europe and Africa DVIDS feature page and social media profiles to view the latest photos, videos, and daily standings!



