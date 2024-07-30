U.S. Army Pfc. Corwin Pedersen, assigned to the 7th Army Training Command, assembles an M240B machine gun during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 3, 2024. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Andrew Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.03.2024 12:27 Photo ID: 8568069 VIRIN: 240803-A-TQ927-1025 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 3.07 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: E3B Lanes [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.