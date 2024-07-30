U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition: 12-Mile Ruck March Video

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), compete in the 12-mile ruck march event during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 4, 2024. Soldiers from across USAREUR-AF will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
