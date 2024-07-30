Southwestern Division welcomes new commander

Photo By Edward Rivera | Colonel George H. Walter (center left), incoming commander for the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Edward Rivera | Colonel George H. Walter (center left), incoming commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division, hands the Division colors to USACE Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick (center right), during a change of command ceremony Aug. 2, 2024 at the Westin Downtown Dallas. Walter took command of the Division from Brig. Gen. Kenneth N. Reed (right) in a ceremony officiated by Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon (left), 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. see less | View Image Page

at the Westin Downtown Dallas. Col. George H. Walter took command of the Division from Brig. Gen. Kenneth N. Reed in a ceremony officiated by Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



As the SWD Commander and Division Engineer, Walter will oversee hundreds of water resource developments and military design and construction projects across the region.



“I am exceptionally excited and humbled at the opportunity to join and learn from the Southwestern Division,” Walter said. “I especially look forward to continuing to excel in safely delivering projects on time and under budget.”



Walter comes to the Southwestern Division from the Plans Division, Operations Directorate, Headquarters Department of the Army G-9, where he served as the Chief.



“Ken (Col. Reed) set the bar high for you, but you are just the right person, at the right time, to lead the SWD team to even greater successes in the years to come,” said Spellmon. “I trust you will continue to engineer solutions to this region’s toughest challenges.”



the Southwestern Division is one of nine Major Subordinate Commands in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



The Division has served the region since 1937. The Division's regional team, which includes four District offices in Fort Worth and Galveston, Texas, Little Rock, Ark., and Tulsa, Okla., provides diverse engineering and construction expertise and other services in all or part of six states. The Division's area of responsibility covers some 2.3 million acres of public land and water, with an annual program totaling more than $2 billion.



For more on the Southwestern Division, visit www.swd.usace.army.mil.