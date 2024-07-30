Southwestern Division welcomes new commander

Colonel George H. Walter (center left), incoming commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division, hands the Division colors to USACE Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick (center right), during a change of command ceremony Aug. 2, 2024 at the Westin Downtown Dallas. Walter took command of the Division from Brig. Gen. Kenneth N. Reed (right) in a ceremony officiated by Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon (left), 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

