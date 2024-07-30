Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southwestern Division welcomes new commander

    Southwestern Division welcomes new commander

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Colonel George H. Walter (center left), incoming commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division, hands the Division colors to USACE Command Sergeant Major Douglas Galick (center right), during a change of command ceremony Aug. 2, 2024 at the Westin Downtown Dallas. Walter took command of the Division from Brig. Gen. Kenneth N. Reed (right) in a ceremony officiated by Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon (left), 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    

