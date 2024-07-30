Navy Provides Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to Maui County

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) working with the State of Hawaii, transferred two centrifuge units to the County of Maui this week to support their wastewater operations. Weighing nearly 7,300 pounds each, the centrifuge operates by separating water from digested sludge so that the solid waste can be properly disposed of.
“Upon learning of Maui County’s need, the base immediately started looking for ways to assist. I am thrilled we were able to support their wastewater plant operations at no cost benefiting the local community” said Capt. Samuel White, JBPHH Commander.
“It worked out very well,” said Wayne Salas, JBPHH wastewater treatment plant manager. “We’re excited these centrifuge units provide Maui County support until they are able to procure new ones. Not only are these parts expensive, but they can take months to years to manufacturer due to unique specifications. In the long run, it benefits everyone because we are all in the same boat as taxpayers.”
