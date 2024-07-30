Navy Provides Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to Maui County

Photo By Elaine Phillips | Elly Raguindin, State of Hawaii heavy truck driver, fastens a Joint Base Pearl...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Phillips | Elly Raguindin, State of Hawaii heavy truck driver, fastens a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge atop a State of Hawaii delivery truck in the Wastewater Treatment Plant located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The centrifuge is being transferred from the Wastewater Treatment plant to Maui County. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine Phillips) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) working with the State of Hawaii, transferred two centrifuge units to the County of Maui this week to support their wastewater operations. Weighing nearly 7,300 pounds each, the centrifuge operates by separating water from digested sludge so that the solid waste can be properly disposed of.



“Upon learning of Maui County’s need, the base immediately started looking for ways to assist. I am thrilled we were able to support their wastewater plant operations at no cost benefiting the local community” said Capt. Samuel White, JBPHH Commander.



“It worked out very well,” said Wayne Salas, JBPHH wastewater treatment plant manager. “We’re excited these centrifuge units provide Maui County support until they are able to procure new ones. Not only are these parts expensive, but they can take months to years to manufacturer due to unique specifications. In the long run, it benefits everyone because we are all in the same boat as taxpayers.”