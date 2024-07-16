Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to Maui County

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Roann Gatdula 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam-Hawaii workers prepare to transfer a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge to Maui county on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The centrifuge is being transferred from the Joint Base Wastewater Treatment where it will be sent to Maui County and used for their Wastewater Treatment plant. (U.S. Navy video by Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 21:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930895
    VIRIN: 240717-N-KH177-1000
    Filename: DOD_110447738
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    NAVFAC
    Hawaii
    Community
    Wastewater Treatment
    Maui County

