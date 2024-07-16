Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to Maui County

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930895" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam-Hawaii workers prepare to transfer a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge to Maui county on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The centrifuge is being transferred from the Joint Base Wastewater Treatment where it will be sent to Maui County and used for their Wastewater Treatment plant. (U.S. Navy video by Roann Gatdula)