Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam-Hawaii workers prepare to transfer a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge to Maui county on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The centrifuge is being transferred from the Joint Base Wastewater Treatment where it will be sent to Maui County and used for their Wastewater Treatment plant. (U.S. Navy video by Roann Gatdula)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 21:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930895
|VIRIN:
|240717-N-KH177-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110447738
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to Maui County, by Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.