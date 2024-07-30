USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz

Courtesy Photo | SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 31, 2024) – Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 31, 2024) – Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts a Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Navy’s Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship, BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16), in the South China Sea, July 31, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Diego Chavez) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 31, 2024) - The U.S. Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the South China Sea, upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the two nations’ commitment to bolstering regional security and stability, July 31.



MCAs demonstrate the strength of the alliance between the two nations and further advances combined capabilities in the maritime domain which support peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. This iteration included training on routine bilateral surface operations and communications.



“We welcome the opportunity to conduct maritime activities alongside our allies from the Philippines,” said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. “Sailing together demonstrates commitment to our continued coordination with the Philippine Navy."



The units participating included the U.S. Navy Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26), assigned to DESRON 7 and operating under DESRON 15, and the Philippine Navy Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16).



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Bilateral operations such as this provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific. Close cooperation with allies and partners is the centerpiece to the strategy for maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.