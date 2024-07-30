Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 31, 2024) – Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts a Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Navy’s Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship, BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16), in the South China Sea, July 31, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Diego Chavez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 21:25
    Photo ID: 8562193
    VIRIN: 240731-N-YS525-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz
    USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz
    USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz
    USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz
    USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PHOTOEX
    Philippine Navy
    MCA
    USS Mobile
    Maritime Cooperative Activity
    LCS 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download