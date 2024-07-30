SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 31, 2024) – Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts a Maritime Cooperative Activity with Philippine Navy’s Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship, BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16), in the South China Sea, July 31, 2024. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Aircrewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Diego Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 21:25
|Photo ID:
|8562167
|VIRIN:
|240731-N-YS525-1005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Mobile conducts Maritime Cooperative Activity with BRP Ramon Alcaraz
No keywords found.