TGIF! Score Double Points Fridays in August on All MILITARY STAR® Purchases at the Express

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can start their weekends with a bonus: double rewards points every Friday on all MILITARY STAR® purchases at Express stores.



Each Friday in August, cardmembers will receive four points per $1 spent—including fuel—at Expresses instead of the usual two points. Cardmembers also save 5 cents per gallon of gas as an everyday benefit of MILITARY STAR.



“Double points opportunities are an easy way for cardmembers to save even more with their MILITARY STAR card,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Last year, shoppers earned $39 million in rewards by using their MILITARY STAR cards.”



Rewards points are earned everywhere the card is accepted, including all military exchanges, commissaries, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com and Exchange mall vendors. Cardmembers earn unlimited rewards points on purchases and receive a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members, military families, retirees, Veterans and Department of Defense civilians—no matter where they serve. Other benefits of the card include:



• 10% discount on all first-day purchases for new cardmembers.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Free standard shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• One low APR for all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible cardmembers.



Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan. The first-day discount is dependent on the application being approved and is applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



