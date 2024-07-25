Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TGIF! Score Double Points Fridays in August on All MILITARY STAR® Purchases at the Express

    TGIF! Score Double Points Fridays in August on All MILITARY STAR® Purchases at the Express

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Earn double points on all purchases at the Express every Friday in August with your MILITARY STAR card. More info: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2JC.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2024 13:12
    Photo ID: 8556232
    VIRIN: 240729-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 2250x2500
    Size: 308.13 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TGIF! Score Double Points Fridays in August on All MILITARY STAR® Purchases at the Express, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TGIF! Score Double Points Fridays in August on All MILITARY STAR&reg; Purchases at the Express

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    MILITARY STAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download