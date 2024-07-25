Bringing back Army traditions at Fort Hunter Liggett

After several years of silence, Fort Hunter Liggett (FHL) brings back the bugle calls and instills Army pride. Equipment malfunctions have kept the installation quiet but with the Giant Voice system up and running again, the reveille, retreat and taps will once again be heard throughout the cantonment area. The squirrels and coyotes might not like the loud music, but our veterans and patriots sure do.



A retired Marine and now a DoD Civilian, Contract Management Support Officer Patrick Plummer says “the sounds of reveille, retreat and taps always brings out an essence of pride for my military career and reflective moments of reverence, respect for the National Flag that we defended, and that some battle buddies died for. Ole Glory, the Red, White & Blue. Semper Fi Always!”



The bugle calls have a long history and pre-dates the Continental Army. They were basically a means to quickly communicate with Soldiers in large areas. World history also shows that troops often played loud sound devices such as drums to scare the enemy or to signal defeat and run for shelter. There are hundreds of bugle calls used to signal things like time to eat, emergencies and many more used by all branches of the military. A little-known fact is that there are lyrics that go with the reveille which varies with each military branch.



The reveille and retreat’s original intent were signals of the beginning and end of a duty day. Today, the Reveille and retreat are played for tradition’s sake and to honor the American flag. Sometimes, “To the Color” is played immediately after the retreat.



Taps was originally intended to signal Soldiers to extinguish all unauthorized lights and go to bed. Today, people associate it with honoring those lost in battle and the passing of a servicemember because it is played during funerals and memorial ceremonies.



According to Cameron Binkley, Command Historian at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at the Presidio of Monterey, “Playing taps is a tradition going back to the Civil War when the tune was first heard at Harrison’s Landing, Virginia, in July 1862. The inspiration of Maj. Gen. Daniel Adams Butterfield, who adapted 24 notes from the longer score of an earlier Army drill manual, the short plaintive air became so popular that both sides of the conflict adopted it.” Learn more from Binkley’s story: https://www.army.mil/article/265219/from_the_historian_bugle_calls_the_origins_of_army_music.



The bugle calls hold significant meaning to Gigi Salazar, an FHL IHG employee. She says her mother and grandparents were in Europe when the Nazis invaded Luxemburg and American Soldiers saved them. “I feel proud to hear them and safe.” Her father was a Soldier and her mother worked at a dance hall in Germany during World War II. “The bugle calls remind me of what my mom went through as a young girl and how my dad and brother trained here,” said Salazar. She adds that she is proud and honored to support Soldiers at their hotel.



Salazar and many others recall how Soldiers once fired a cannon during the bugle calls and raised and lowered the garrison flag at FHL. FHL Safety Officer Kelly Atwell recalls when he was a Soldier stationed at FHL and he brought his children to see the retreat ceremony. “I explained the reason and symbolism for the ceremony to them,” said Atwell. He emphasized the importance of taps and the need for people “to remember and never forget.”



It is also important to know the proper rendering of respect during these bugle calls at any military installation. Servicemembers must stop all activities and salute the flag. All others must also stop what they are doing and place their right hand over their heart. Veterans may salute the flag. Everyone should be facing the installation flag if visible, if not, face the music. If it is possible to safely stop while driving, pull over, get out of car to render courtesy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:05 Story ID: 477114 Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bringing back Army traditions at Fort Hunter Liggett, by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.