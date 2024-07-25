Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A U.S. Army bugler at the Presidio of Monterey, ca. 1936-1939

    FORT ORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.1936

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.1936
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 13:05
    Photo ID: 8552497
    VIRIN: 360101-A-OV743-1822
    Resolution: 2345x3273
    Size: 720.4 KB
    Location: FORT ORD, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Army bugler at the Presidio of Monterey, ca. 1936-1939, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bringing back Army traditions at Fort Hunter Liggett

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Fort Ord
    Army bugler
    Bugle calls

