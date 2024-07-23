Indiana National Guard Conducts Intensive Mortar Training at Camp Atterbury During Annual Training

Members of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment of the Indiana National Guard, have successfully completed a critical segment of their annual training this week, focusing on advanced mortar operations as part of "Operation Touchdown."



This annual training event, held at Camp Atterbury, is designed to sharpen the battalion's artillery support capabilities and readiness. The training included executing fire missions initiated by calls from line companies or targets identified by Forward Observers. The operations were led by the unit's gun sergeants who were responsible for maintaining command and control of the mortar systems, ensuring each mission was executed with precision.



"We record the data of each mission and maintain control, issuing commands to hang and fire," said Sgt. Devyn Fox. "As a gunner, my primary role is to ensure our sights are perfectly aligned, aiming to achieve the highest accuracy possible."



The mortar crew, which includes positions such as ammo bearers, assistant gunners, and the gunner, faced added obstacles due to severe thunderstorms early in training. The storms caused significant flooding, turning the training fields into muddy terrain, which added an unexpected layer of difficulty to their exercises.



Despite these challenges, the troops found camaraderie and a shared sense of purpose. "The best part about being an 11C Mortarman [Indirect Fire Infantryman] is the camaraderie with the guys," said Spc. Joshua Scheurich. "Everyone's going through the same challenges, so we all form a bond and build off that with each other. You meet a lot of great guys—friends for life."



"Operation Touchdown" aims not only to test the unit's technical skills and physical endurance but has also proved to strengthen the bonds among the soldiers, forging a cohesive and resilient fighting force ready for future challenges.

