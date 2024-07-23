Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard Conducts Intensive Mortar Training at Camp Atterbury During Annual Training [Image 1 of 9]

    Indiana National Guard Conducts Intensive Mortar Training at Camp Atterbury During Annual Training

    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Runser    

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Members of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment of the Indiana National Guard conduct a critical segment of their annual training focusing on advanced mortar operations as part of "Operation Touchdown on July 18, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8548023
    VIRIN: 240718-A-XH374-1821
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard Conducts Intensive Mortar Training at Camp Atterbury During Annual Training [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jeremiah Runser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Indiana National Guard Conducts Intensive Mortar Training at Camp Atterbury During Annual Training

