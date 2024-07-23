Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHC, 1-293 Infantry Mortar Training at Camp Atterbury

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Runser    

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Members of Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment of the Indiana National Guard focus on advanced mortar operations as part of "Operation Touchdown."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931501
    VIRIN: 240718-A-XH374-2167
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110461084
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: ANGOLA, INDIANA, US
    Hometown: FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Indiana National Guard Conducts Intensive Mortar Training at Camp Atterbury During Annual Training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mortars
    1-293
    11C
    indirect fire infantryman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download