Southwestern Division welcomes Wacker as deputy commander

Photo By Edward Rivera | Col. Seth W. Wacker became the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,...... read more read more Photo By Edward Rivera | Col. Seth W. Wacker became the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division, on July 10, 2024. As deputy commander of the “Pacesetter” Division, Wacker provides guidance and direction to four operating district commands located in Fort Worth and Galveston, Texas, Tulsa, Okla., and Little Rock, Ark., with a combined professional workforce of nearly 4,100. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Col. Seth W. Wacker became the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division, on July 10, 2024. Prior to this assignment, he served as the Chief of Current Operations at Army Futures Command headquartered in Austin, Texas.



As deputy commander of the “Pacesetter” Division, Wacker provides guidance and direction to four operating district commands located in Fort Worth and Galveston, Texas, Tulsa, Okla., and Little Rock, Ark., with a combined professional workforce of nearly 4,100. Key missions include managing the nation’s water resources infrastructure for economic growth and environmental sustainability, timely response to natural disasters, and support to military installations and civilian communities throughout portions of six states, that cover more than 2.3 million acres of public land and water.



“After spending so much time abroad, it’s truly an honor to focus inward on building and maintaining our nation’s infrastructure. While I’m proud of what I’ve done in the past, I’m even more excited about how I can contribute to the Corps’ mission right here at home,” said Wacker.



The son of U.S. Army sergeants major, Wacker has experienced Army life since birth. He served in a variety of command and staff positions. Wacker commanded the 1-345 Brigade Engineer Battalion at Camp Atterbury, Ind., where he trained and certified National Guard and Reserve component battalions and brigades for deployment abroad. His additional assignments include Executive Officer of the 307th Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division, and Detachment Commander of the 59th Forward Engineer Support Team based in the Los Angeles District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Wacker’s earliest assignments included Chief of Training at the Sapper Leader Course in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Commander of the 23rd Airborne Engineer Company at Fort Richardson, Alaska. He served in a variety of foreign Army advisory roles at echelons ranging from battalion to division headquarters. He also served two combat tours in Iraq and three combat tours in Afghanistan.



Wacker commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the Pennsylvania State University ROTC program in 2001. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Manufacturing Engineering from the Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the University of Missouri – Rolla. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College and holds a Project Management Professional Certification.



His awards and decorations include four Bronze Star Medals and five Meritorious Service Medals. He is Ranger, Sapper, Air Assault, and Senior Parachutist qualified. Wacker is a recipient of the Bronze De Fleury Medal for his contributions to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission abroad.