Southwestern Division welcomes Wacker as deputy commander

Col. Seth W. Wacker became the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division, on July 10, 2024. As deputy commander of the “Pacesetter” Division, Wacker provides guidance and direction to four operating district commands located in Fort Worth and Galveston, Texas, Tulsa, Okla., and Little Rock, Ark., with a combined professional workforce of nearly 4,100.

