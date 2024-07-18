Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southwestern Division welcomes Wacker as deputy commander

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Southwestern Division

    Col. Seth W. Wacker became the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwestern Division, on July 10, 2024. As deputy commander of the “Pacesetter” Division, Wacker provides guidance and direction to four operating district commands located in Fort Worth and Galveston, Texas, Tulsa, Okla., and Little Rock, Ark., with a combined professional workforce of nearly 4,100.

