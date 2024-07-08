USMEPCOM updates policy for Applicant Guests to the MEPS

Photo By Derrik Noack | (Center) Christian Castro, Navy applicant, poses for a photo with his parents...... read more read more Photo By Derrik Noack | (Center) Christian Castro, Navy applicant, poses for a photo with his parents following his Oath of Enlistment at Tampa MEPS. USMEPCOM recently released policy allowing two guests per applicant about to ship to basic training, as well as National Guard and Reserve component applicants. see less | View Image Page

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill – As of July 2, 2024, the applicant guest policy is as follows:



1. Two-Guest Standard. Active-Duty applicants who are about to ship to basic training and National Guard or Reserve applicants on initial accession are authorized two adult guests for their Oath of Enlistment.

• Applicant guests under the age of 18 do not count toward the two-guest standard.

• MEPS Commanders may authorize additional guests, provided the increase does not adversely affect operations.

• Guests are allowed into the MEPS facility 30 minutes prior to a ceremony and must depart within 30 minutes of its completion.



2. Guest Guidelines. MEPS are accountable for all guest’s location within the MEPS facility, sponsoring Service Liaisons/Guidance Counselors are responsible for managing the behavior of applicant guests while within the MEPS facility.

• Each guests entering the facility is subject to security measures.

• Guests must present valid physical identification. Guests under the age of 18 years old do not require identification but must be accompanied by a sponsoring adult to enter the facility.

• Each adult guest will sign in on the MEPS Visitor Control Log; a sponsoring adult will sign for all accompanying minors.

• Each guest will be issued a visitor badge.

• All guests must comply with MEPS staff instructions to ensure they do not enter unauthorized areas.



3. Additional information. Applicants and guests should coordinate with their recruiter to gain access to MEPS on military installation or in federal facilities. Further details about visiting a specific MEPS can be found on that station’s webpage, available via: https://www.mepcom.army.mil/Units/



