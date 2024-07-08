Central Utility Plant will ensure non-stop care at Louisville VA Medical Center

Louisville, Ky. – Medical facilities must be prepared to maintain operations through any and all circumstances, and the Louisville VA Medical Center being constructed in Louisville, Kentucky, is no exception. To ensure this, the facility will have a dedicated Central Utility Plant on site to provide a variety of support to the surrounding structures.



“The Central Utility Plant (CUP) will be able to provide all necessary systems for daily operations of the hospital and is prepared to provide emergency power 24/7 in case of loss of power,” said Doug Hayes, a construction control representative on the Louisville VA Medical Center project.



The CUP will provide an assortment of utility services in support of the future medical facility.



“The boilers will provide steam for sterilization, cooking, heating, and laundry. There will also be several medical systems being supplied by the CUP - providing medical air and vacuum for procedures as well as dental air and vacuum. Both systems have redundant pumps to ensure continuous service,” Hayes said. “The chiller plant will provide chilled water for all the many HVAC systems throughout the hospital. Lastly, one of the most important systems is the emergency generators that are sized to provide ample power to run the facility for extended periods if needed.”



Hayes said the CUP can sustain the medical facility for several days during situations where local utility services are inoperable.



“By design, the generators and boilers can run for a minimum of three days or more before needing to be refueled in the event of utility interruptions. With an underground supply of 150,000 gallons of diesel fuel these systems can fully support hospital operations in the event of extended utility outages,” he explained.



Being able to provide utilities during emergencies is paramount for medical facilities, according to Hayes.



“The central location allows for instant access observation and maintenance/repairs to prevent any interruptions to patient care,” he said. “The instant need for power in the event of an outage can mean life or death in a hospital setting day or night. Because it will be staffed 24/7 and monitor emergency and security systems, as well as a multitude of medical systems, any emergencies can be addressed promptly—increasing safety and comfort for staff and veterans.”



Of all the services the CUP will provide, Hayes said the generators are one of the most important features.



“The generators would be the key feature - power is the priority. Ventilators, monitors, surgical equipment and diagnostic equipment would all fail if there were no power—stopping the hospital from fulfilling it most important requirement—taking care of the veterans and keeping staff safe,” he said.



The Louisville VA Medical Center is a $900 million project that includes the construction of a new 910,115 square-foot medical center, parking structures, a 42,205 square-foot central utility plant, roadways, sidewalks, and other site improvements.



The new 104-bed, full-service hospital will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans. In addition, to specifically address the needs of women Veterans, the new hospital will include a Women’s Health Clinic with four Patient Aligned Care Teams.



The project designed by URS-Smith Group Joint Venture is being constructed by Walsh-Turner Joint Venture II, Chicago, Illinois.



Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026.



To learn more about the project visit: www.va.gov/louisville-health-care/programs/new-robley-rex-va-medical-center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 11:10 Story ID: 476044 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Central Utility Plant will ensure non-stop care at Louisville VA Medical Center, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.